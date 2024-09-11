Atlantis Intelligence unveils new brand identity

Delhi: Atlantis Intelligence has announced its rebranding, which includes the launch of a new website and a new logo.

The newly launched website, accessible at https://atlantisintel.com, features a modern design that aims to enhance the visitor experience.

“We are excited to unveil our new brand identity and website,” said Naveen Rathore, Head Access Network and Strategic Projects of Atlantis Intelligence. “This rebranding represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and our focus on meeting the evolving needs of our clients with future-proof solutions.”