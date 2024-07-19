ASICS welcomes wrestler Antim Panghal to its roster of athletes

Delhi: ASICS, the Japanese sports performance brand, has welcomed Antim Panghal to its team of Brand Athletes.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are profoundly welcoming Antim Panghal to the ASICS family. Her remarkable achievements and relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly embodies ASICS brand philosophy. We are committed to supporting her journey and helping her achieve new heights. We also wish her the best for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, where we are confident, she will make us all proud."

Panghal shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Joining the ASICS family is an honor for me. Their philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' aligns perfectly with my approach to training and competition. I am excited about this partnership and look forward to achieving new milestones with the support of ASICS' cutting-edge footwear and apparel. ASICS being a household premium brand now in India, I am looking forward to achieving multiple milestones with ASICS.”

Panghal is set to play a role in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, where she is regarded as a medal contender. As part of this collaboration, ASICS will provide Panghal with footwear and apparel.