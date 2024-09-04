Ashish Gautam from Leo Burnett & Udit Joshi from BBDO India to attend Creative LIAisons Academy

New Delhi: This year, 2 Indian creatives join a group of 16 emerging creatives from Asia to attend the LIA 2024 Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy cohort of 125 young professionals from 29 countries with diverse cultures, skill sets and perspectives in Las Vegas.

The Creative LIAisons program will take place at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas from September 30th through October 4th.

The company revealed that Creative LIAisons is an exclusive program comprising masterclasses, seminars, panel discussions and hands-on interactive team work.

Joining Onsite Creative LIAisons from Asia are:

Hong Kong:

Mandy Lo, Senior Copywriter, Hakuhodo, Hong Kong

India:

Ashish Gautam, Sr. Creative Strategist, Leo Burnett India, Mumbai

Udit Joshi, Copy Supervisor, BBDO India, Mumbai

Japan:

Misora Kambe, Copywriter, dentsu, Tokyo

Taisei Kurokawa, Planner, ADK, Tokyo

Ruka Mochizuki, Copywriter, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Tokyo

Malaysia:

Yet Yun Chen, Art Director, Grey Group Malaysia, Petaling Jaya

Hana Sudradjat, Copywriter, Grey Group Malaysia, Petaling Jaya

Philippines:

Jillian Librodo, Associate Creative Director, GIGIL, Manila

Franc Kevin Mangahas, Associate Creative Director, Octopus&Whale, Makati City

Ice Reyes, Art Director, BlackPencil Manila, Makati City

Hanna Alyne Ypil, Social Content Creator, BBDO Guerrero, Makati City

Singapore:

Melissa Vibar, Senior Art Director, McCann Worldgroup, Singapore

Taiwan:

Ai Hsiao, Copywriter, Dentsu Creative Taiwan, Taipei

Thailand:

Panisara Mothong, Creative Group Head, Yell Advertising, Bangkok

Pandarie Somjit, Senior Copywriter, Wolf BKK, Bangkok

Emir Shafri, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur and Creative LIAisons coach comments, “Being a part of Creative LIAisons nine years ago has got to be one of the most pivotal moments in my career. The world-class mentorship I received, lessons I learned and connections I made truly fast-tracked my career and have shaped me into the creative leader I am today. No other global creative awards show invests this much into coaching the next generation. I am simply thrilled and honoured for this opportunity to pay forward the lessons I learned from my own Creative LIAisons coaches to our rising stars, while learning from the future of our industry as well.”

“We are always keen to welcome hungry, eager young creatives who want to move their skill set not just up to speed, but beyond that. We see Creative LIAisons as the autobahn of creative leadership training and learning - it lets young talent go full throttle in accelerating their creative careers. There is no speed limit. For those who make full use of the opportunity presented, it is the fast lane to open doors and greater connections,” said Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons Director/Events Director.

This year, the intensive 5-day program will encompass several speaker panels and an enviable line-up of top speakers including Yasu Sasaki. There will also be a 'Create and Make' workshop, attendees will experience the hands-on creative challenge of receiving a brief, ideating, creating and then pitching to a jury. And for the first time, there will be a special off-site, real-time experiential learning exercise to further stretch the minds of the attendees.