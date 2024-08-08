Ashish Chakravarty, Mayuresh Dubhashi, Binaifer Dulani named One Asia Awards jurors

New Delhi: Three creatives from India are among those from 14 countries and regions in APAC who have been selected to serve on juries for the 2024 One Asia Creative Awards, part of The One Club for Creativity.

Now in its fourth year, One Asia aims to celebrate the best creative work of the year from across the Asia Pacific region.

Representing India on this year’s jury, all based in Mumbai, are Ashish Chakravarty, executive director, India head of creative at McCann Worldgroup; Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO at FCB India; and Binaifer Dulani, founding partner, creative at Talented.

The One Asia jury also includes perspectives of some of the next generation of creative talent from independent agencies through APAC.

In-person One Asia judging will for the first time take place in Manila in October, following last year’s gathering held in Shanghai. By rotating the judging location each year, the show aims to showcase and appreciate the unique cultural contributions of each country.

Members of The One Club International Boards of Directors will also be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions. Board members confirmed to participate so far include Reed Collins, CCO, Ogilvy APAC, Hong Kong, and Guan Hin Tay, CCO, BBDO, Singapore, with more to come.

Entries to the One Asia 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The extended deadline is August 9, 2024, with final deadline for submissions on September 6, 2024. Finalists will be announced in November 2024, and winners announced in December 2024.

Regional and global rankings

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work each year are highlighted in One Asia Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combines points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.

One Asia Awards will be included in next year’s 2025 Campaign Brief Asia Creative Rankings.

One-Year One Club APAC Membership

An exclusive One Club APAC Membership offer will be unlocked for agencies that submit a minimum of 10 entries to the 2024 One Asia Creative Awards. This opportunity is a One-time offer valid for the initial year; cost for APAC membership renewal is $3,000.