ASCI to host ICAS Global Summit from March 17 to March 19 in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) will be hosting the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) Global Summit—ICAS Global Dialogues 2025, from March 17 to March 19 in Mumbai.

This is the first time the summit will be held outside Europe and the US.

The event will be invite-only and will host self-regulatory leaders from 16 countries as well as international advertising associations, regulators, and Indian industry leaders.

Besides sessions on pressing global advertising issues related to self-regulation, the three-day summit will include:

The ICAS Global Self-Regulation Awards (March 17) will honour creative, impactful, and innovative initiatives by SROs worldwide.

Convening of the newly formed ICAS Think Tank. This will be followed by a panel discussion, which is part of the inaugural ICAS Think Tank discussion. Besides ASCI, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Cipla Health, and Kenvue are also founding members of this global think tank.

An industry session, “Tomorrow’s Regulation Today” (March 18), focused on the emerging areas of consumer vulnerability and how advertising regulation can address them.

ASCI Academy’s Global Adda (March 19) will see the release of two key pieces of research: “Manifest: Masculinities Beyond the Mask,” the study of the representations of masculinity across media, and “AdNext: The AI Edition,” exploring the intersection of AI and advertising. These will be followed by various conversations on these subjects. This event will host 250+ attendees, including global self-regulatory organisation (SRO) leaders, regulators, subject matter experts, industry leaders, marketing and compliance professionals, and academia.

Some of the confirmed speakers include:

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

Devdutt Pattanaik, Mythologist, Author and Speaker

Michael Todd, Global Director, Industry Relations, Google

Guy Parker, Chief Executive, UK Advertising Standards Authority and President, ICAS

Mary K Engle, Executive VP-Policy, BBB National Programs, USA

Mohan Jayaraman, Partner, Bain and Company

Dipanjan Chaudhuri, Head of Industry Relations, Asia Pacific, Google

Paromita Vohra, Filmmaker and Writer

Kunal Guha, Director, Privacy (Chrome and Android), Google

Shelly Kohli, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, United Breweries

Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India

Anila Vinayak, CMI Director, Unilever

Sameer Chugh, Chief Legal Officer, Games24x7

Arvind Mohan, Founder and Managing Partner, Religious Brands

The events have been supported by Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Google, United Breweries, MakemyTrip, Games 24X7, Khaitan and Co., and Lexplosion.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said, "Hosting the ICAS Global Summit in India is a proud milestone for ASCI and the Indian advertising industry. We look forward to collaborating with global experts and gaining insights that will help us navigate new complexities while strengthening consumer trust."

Partha Sinha, Chairman, ASCI, added, "The timing of this summit is crucial as AI and other technologies rapidly reshape advertising. Bringing global perspectives together will help us collectively design forward-looking approaches that balance innovation with responsibility."