ASCI to host global summit on advertising self-regulation in March 2025

New Delhi: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is set to host the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation (ICAS) Global Summit from March 17 to 21, 2025, in Mumbai. This is the first time the summit is being organised in India.

The event will create opportunities for global stakeholders to engage in discussions focused on the future of advertising, new regulatory trends, and evolving standards.

The summit will host Advertising Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) from over 27 ICAS member countries, along with representatives of six international advertising associations and other industry delegates. The summit will also feature the ICAS Global Self-Regulation Awards, celebrating best practices in advertising self-regulation worldwide.

As part of the summit, ASCI Academy will host a thought leadership event called the “Global Adda” that will see the launch of important reports and conduct discussions on the topics of future regulatory trends in advertising, diversity and inclusion with a focus on masculinities, and the opportunities and guardrails around AI in advertising.

Besides the report launches, Global Adda will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions, enabling participants to delve into pressing issues with leaders in the advertising regulatory space. Participating stakeholders will include international advertising SROs, regulators, industry leaders, domain experts, civil society organisations and academic institutions.

Manisha Kapoor, Vice President, ICAS and CEO, and Secretary General, ASCI, said, “Hosting ICAS’s first global summit outside Europe and the US is an honour. We look forward to having global experts share their insights and learn from the Indian industry. Advertising today faces new challenges in building and sustaining consumer trust. This summit will offer an exchange of ideas and best practices that will help us drive important conversations and action in the industry.”