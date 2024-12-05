Arthur Sadoun and Snoop Dogg Dance to 'Who Am I?' in Publicis holiday video

New Delhi: The video features the rapper alongside Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun to celebrate what the company claims is its status as the world's largest ad-holding company in 2024.

Snoop Dogg brings his signature style to the video, humorously reimagining the Publicis logo by replacing the company's lion with a dog. This playful nod to Snoop's nickname, "Dogg," adds a lighthearted touch to the corporate message.

Arthur Sadoun, in the video, joins Snoop for some amusing banter, discussing Snoop's summer exploits in Paris while highlighting Publicis Groupe's achievements. Sadoun proudly states that Publicis has "overtaken them all," referring to its competitors in the advertising world, setting the stage for a year-end celebration of the company's performance.

The video not only congratulates the Publicis team on a "remarkable year" but also includes a dance sequence where Sadoun and Snoop perform to Snoop's classic track "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" The cameo by Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Publicis, adds an extra layer of entertainment, showcasing his dance moves to conclude the video on a high note.