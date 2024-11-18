Art-E wins marketing mandate for Sharp Electronics

New Delhi: Art-E Mediatech has announced its latest partnership with Sharp Electronics. Under this new mandate, Art-E will craft and implement a 360-degree marketing strategy for Sharp Electronics, covering everything from in-store to offline marketing, media buying, social media management, performance marketing, and brand marketing. The mandate has been awarded to Art-E after a multi-agency pitch.
Rohit Sakunia, Founder Art-E Media, said, "We are thrilled to partner with a globally respected brand, applying our expertise to elevate marketing efforts. Our goal is to build a cohesive and impactful strategy that enhances Sharp Electronics' brand visibility and engages its audience across multiple channels. We look forward to delivering creative and effective campaigns that align with Sharp's vision of innovation and quality."
"Partnering with Art-E, known for its expertise in digital storytelling and innovative marketing, aligns with our pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to elevate Sharp’s brand presence and create impactful connections with our audience,” said Mimoh Jain, Vice-President at Sharp Electronics.