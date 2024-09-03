Arré Studio appoints Raghav Raj Kodesia as head, scripted entertainment

Delhi: Arré, a digital content and media-tech brand that houses Arré Studio, has announced the appointment of Raghav Raj Kodesia as Head of Scripted Entertainment.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Kodesia brings expertise in content creation, strategy, business planning and talent management.

Commenting on Kodesia’s appointment, Namit Sharma, CEO, Arré Studio, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Raghav to Arré. As we continue our work of creating a home for the best stories, ideas and talent, Raghav’s understanding of the Indian audience and his proven track record of delivering successful content make him a strong asset. Raghav's holistic experience in the media and entertainment business and his strong people skills will be a definite advantage to the scripted entertainment vertical at Arré Studio.

Arré's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Niyati Merchant, reiterated this optimism, saying, "I am very excited to have a seasoned media professional like Raghav join our growing team as we scale our content offerings at Arré Studio. Raghav’s approach and experience will be valuable in building the scripted entertainment vertical and putting together ace teams for our upcoming slate of content.”

In his previous role as Vice-President of Hindi Original Content at ZEE5, Kodesia was instrumental in leading projects and developing franchises, including shows and films such as Taj, Tripling, Pitchers, State of Siege - Temple Attack, State of Siege – 26/11, Nail Polish and Black Widows.

Additionally, Kodesia has held leadership positions at Zee Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment, where he focused on talent management, sports and celebrity-led brand partnerships.

Kodesia said, “Arré's vision for innovative storytelling resonates deeply with my passion for crafting compelling stories. I am eager to join this talented team and look forward to pushing the boundaries of content in the digital media landscape. Together, we will work towards Arré's goal of delivering outstanding entertainment to audiences.”