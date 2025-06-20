Aqua Plumbings partners with Ogilvy to strengthen bathware branding strategy

New Delhi: Aqua Plumbings has announced a strategic partnership with Ogilvy, the creative agency under the WPP Group.

The collaboration is expected to focus on brand storytelling and repositioning within the evolving bathware market. Aqua Plumbings’ product portfolio includes two primary brands, Plumber Bathware and Aquini.

Plumber Bathware offers a range of taps, showers, and accessories, with features such as motor-driven, sensor-controlled fittings that are geared towards water efficiency and smart living. Aquini, which operates in the ultra-luxury segment, focuses on design craftsmanship and premium materials, offering curated sanitaryware and faucets tailored to high-end consumers.

The company states that its design approach is influenced by European standards while keeping customer experience and Indian sensibilities in mind.

Speaking on the development, Sudhir Chaudhary, Executive Director, Aqua Plumbings, said, "At Aqua Plumbings, we’ve always focused on quality, innovation, and understanding our customer’s evolving aspirations. Partnering with Ogilvy gives us the opportunity to take that story further, with clarity, creativity, and consistency."

Prakash Nair, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy Delhi (North), said, “This partnership brings together two companies with a shared belief in craft, whether in product or communication. We're excited to work alongside Aqua Plumbings to build a brand presence that’s both culturally resonant and category-defining."