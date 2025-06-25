Apple pulls ‘The Parent Presentation’ ad, marking fourth takedown in a year

New Delhi: Apple has taken down its latest advertisement titled The Parent Presentation within a day of posting it on YouTube, according to reports. The eight-minute-long video featured comedian Martin Herlihy advising students on how to convince their parents to purchase a Mac. The video has since been marked private on YouTube and is no longer publicly accessible.

The Verge reports that Apple had also released an accompanying 81-slide presentation, which offers “45 undeniable reasons why a Mac is essential to college”. This document remains available for download on Apple’s website.

According to MacRumors report, the commercial received negative feedback on social media, which may have contributed to its removal. However, the company has not commented on the matter, and it remains unclear whether the advertisement will be reuploaded.

‘The Parent Presentation’ is the fourth Apple commercial to be removed in just over a year. In May 2024, the company pulled its 'Crush!' advertisement for the iPad Pro following public backlash. The ad showed various creative tools, including a piano, record player and paint, being crushed by a hydraulic press, leaving only the iPad Pro intact. Apple later issued an apology.

In August 2024, Apple took down its Out of Office (OOO) advertisement, which depicted employees using Apple products in Thailand. The ad was criticised for portraying cultural stereotypes.

Earlier this year in March, Apple also removed an iPhone 16 advertisement featuring actor Bella Ramsey. The ad showed Ramsey asking Siri to recall the name of a person they had met at a particular location the previous month. The depicted AI functionality, however, had not yet been introduced to Siri, which may have led to the ad being withdrawn, according to the report.

Apple has not yet issued a statement regarding the removal of its latest advertisement.