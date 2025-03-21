Apple named 2025 Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes Lions

New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced Apple as the 2025 Creative Marketer of the Year.

Given annually since 1992, the accolade is presented to a marketer who has amassed a body of iconic, Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time. This is the second time Apple has been honoured with the award.

Last year Apple took home Lions for a range of brands, products and services in the B2B and B2C space, and from across a breadth of eight disciplines including Brand Experience & Activation, Digital Craft, Entertainment, Film, Film Craft, Health & Wellness, Industry Craft and Media.

Past recipients of the Creative Marketer of the Year include AB InBev, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Google, Heineken, IKEA, Mars, McDonald's, Samsung, Microsoft and Unilever.

Tor Myhren will deliver a keynote during Cannes Lions and will collect the award on behalf of Apple at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday, June 20.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “Apple has fostered a culture that prioritises creativity and innovation, and that shows up in its deep understanding of meaningful marketing. As part of its culture, it’s clear that Apple’s leadership encourages the kind of thinking necessary to create marketing content that connects with people in a uniquely emotional way. This honour is about recognising those marketers who are being bold, brave and pushing boundaries – and Apple continues to do this in spades.”

Tor Myhren, Vice-President, Marketing Communications, Apple, said, “We are incredibly grateful for this honor, which highlights the passion and creativity of an extraordinary team. Apple has always existed at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, and we work hard to channel our creativity into content that will inspire our users to unlock their own.”