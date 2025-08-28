Apple and Samsung send legal notices to Xiaomi over comparative ads

New Delhi: Apple and Samsung have issued separate legal notices to Xiaomi, objecting to advertisements that directly compared Xiaomi’s flagship devices with their own premium offerings in India, as per the report.

The notices are cease-and-desist communications, formally instructing Xiaomi to stop what the companies consider disparaging content. A cease-and-desist notice is a legal communication to immediately halt activities deemed unlawful or infringing, according to a report by The Economic Times.

While comparative advertising is common in the tech sector, Apple and Samsung contend that the tone of Xiaomi’s promotions exceeded fair competition, portraying the market leaders negatively. They argue that such content risks damaging the premium perception of their brands in India, where both companies hold substantial shares in the high-end smartphone segment.

Xiaomi, which is primarily known for its affordable mobile devices, has been attempting to expand into India’s premium smartphone market. In April, it released full-page print advertisements that directly targeted Apple, wishing a “Happy April Fools” to anyone who believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera could outperform Xiaomi’s newly launched 15 Ultra.

This was not the first time Xiaomi took a playful jab at Apple. In March, during the launch of the Xiaomi 15 series in India, the company ran a print ad describing the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera as “cute,” while highlighting its own photography features, with the tagline, “Maybe it’s time to see through the right lens.” Xiaomi has run similar provocative campaigns targeting Samsung.

Such advertisements are described as ambush marketing, a strategy in which a brand gains attention by associating itself with another brand, product, or event without official permission or partnership.

According to the report, Market data suggests Xiaomi is gradually increasing its share in India’s premium smartphone segment, which has traditionally been dominated by Apple and Samsung. Apple’s shipments have also shown growth in the country, and the company is expanding its retail presence.