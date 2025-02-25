APAC Effie Awards: Charlotte Lee and Helen McRae appointed Heads of Jury

New Delhi: Effie APAC has appointed Charlotte Lee, CEO, OMD Asia Pacific and Helen McRae, President, Growth and Marketing, GroupM APAC and CEO, Mindshare APAC, as Heads of the Jury for this year’s award season.

As CEO of OMD APAC, Lee brings over 20 years of global experience in the marketing and media landscape. She is based in Singapore and has led teams across Canada, Hong Kong, and the Asia Pacific region.

Lee and her teams focus on delivering solutions that enable organisations to navigate challenges and achieve growth. She thrives on challenging the status quo, pushing boundaries, and fostering a culture of creativity, said APAC in a statement.

Lee has served as a judge at both global and regional award shows, including the 2024 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards and the Creative Strategy category at the 2024 Cannes Lions.

Lee said, “Being selected as a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards isn’t something I take lightly. In a landscape as dynamic and diverse as APAC, creativity and strategic impact go hand-in-hand, and I look forward to recognising and rewarding ideas that not only break through but drive real business results.”

According to APAC, Helen McRae’s role as President of Growth and Marketing of GroupM Asia Pacific and CEO of Mindshare in APAC has helped brands accelerate their growth across some of the world’s most dynamic and diverse regions. McRae started at Mindshare in 2004 to lead the Unilever account in Europe and then became the CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa and CEO at Mindshare UK.

McRae said, “From LLMs to KOLs; from TV sponsorship to quick commerce, Asia will define the future of marketing and AI will bring that to life faster than we thought possible. Being part of the APAC Effies and seeing, learning and discussing how brands are creating new routes to growth is a thrilling opportunity.”

The APAC Effie Awards aim to recognise the most effective marketing campaigns in the region.