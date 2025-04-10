APAC Effie Awards 2025 appoints Dept’s Vishnu Mohan as Head of Jury

New Delhi: Effie APAC has announced Anthony Wong, Accenture’s Managing Director and Growth Services Lead for Greater China, and Marketing Advisory Lead for APAC, and Vishnu Mohan, Dept’s Partner and Chief Executive Officer, as Heads of Jury for this year’s competition.

As Marketing Advisory Lead and Growth Services Lead at Accenture, Wong specialises

in customer operating models. With a background that traverses Publicis Groupe, Shangri-La Group, and Ogilvy, Anthony is no stranger to the APAC Effies, having served in various jury roles since the founding of the awards program, most notably as Awards Chair in 2017.

On his appointment, Wong said, “It’s a great honour to serve the APAC Effie Awards as a Head of Jury this year. With the rapidly evolving global business and technology landscape, opportunities, options – and challenges – change frequently. The why’s and how’s of making the most effective choices when engaging with customers are more complex and important than ever for firms across industries. I look forward to leading the jury in discussing and debating the most effective cases that the region has to offer.”

As Partner and CEO of the international digital agency DEPT, Mohan is responsible for scaling up the network’s operations in Asia Pacific. Since launching in the region at the end of 2021, he has played a key role in growing the agency to 800 employees and contributing 5% to global business. In his three-decade-long career, he has spent over 25 years with the Havas/Vivendi Group - one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies, while working in India, China, Singapore, and the UK.

He was credited with launching Havas Media Network in APAC, establishing an operation across 18 markets with 2500 employees and personally leading 12 key acquisitions. He left as its Chairman and CEO for the region in 2021 and founded Avyan Holdings in 2021, designed to be a collective of companies at the junction of design, tech and data, helping brands and people thrive in a digital-first world.

On his appointment, Mohan said, “I’m honoured and excited to be part of the APAC Effie Awards again as Head of Jury for 2025. Having had a long association with the awards, what is particularly exciting for me this year is to be able to see work that harnesses new technologies and platforms to create non-linear business outcomes. The organisers do a tremendous job in putting together the most diverse and competent jury team in each room, and I am looking forward to steering a spirited discussion."