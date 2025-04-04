APAC Effie appoints Subbu as Head of Jury

New Delhi: Effie Asia Pacific announced the appointment of Kartika Guerrero, Head of Media for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and S Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO in India, APAC Chief Strategy Officer and Global Chair – Strategy for MullenLowe Group, as Heads of Jury.

As Head of Media at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Guerrero spearheads multi-channel strategies to optimise consumer journeys and drive effective business growth. This role leverages her experience which encompasses leading both digital marketing agencies and FMCG giants including Ogilvy, GroupM, Unilever and Fonterra, across multiple markets in APAC.

Guerrero said, “I'm truly honoured to join the APAC Effies as a Head of Jury. I believe in celebrating work that not only captures attention but demonstrably drives business results. I look forward to recognizing the campaigns that have truly made an impact across this dynamic region”.

Subbu’s experience spans two and a half decades in advertising and marketing, having worked at Wipro, Publics, Rediffusion Y&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi across markets in India, the US and the UK for brands such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever and so on.

A passionate educationalist, he is a visiting faculty member at top business schools in India and the US and has addressed several business and marketing forums across the globe.

Subbu said, “I’m thrilled to be a Head of Jury at the APAC Effies this year. Being appointed for this role is a huge honour and a serious responsibility in leading, evaluating, and recognising the most effective and consequential work in the region. It will be a fantastic experience to be judging the awards alongside other amazing Heads of Jury and to collectively raise the bar for industry standards. Clearly, the APAC Effies is one award show that’s hard to miss for those who aspire to scale the effectiveness mountain.”

The APAC Effie Awards honours the most outstanding marketing campaigns that have proven results in meeting strategic objectives. It is recognised by advertisers and agencies alike as the gold standard in marketing effectiveness and continues to uphold and shape these standards in the region.

The remaining heads of jury will be announced in the coming weeks.