APAC Effie 2025: Ogilvy wins Agency of the Year; The Womb takes Independent AOY title

New Delhi: Ogilvy Mumbai has been crowned Agency of the Year at the APAC Effie Awards 2025, while The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year and St. Jude ChildCare Centres clinched double special awards as Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year.
Leo Burnett Mumbai and The Womb ranked second and third, respectively, in the Agency of the Year tally.
This marks the third time Ogilvy Mumbai has taken home the top agency honour, with campaigns such as “The Impossible Choice” and “From Handwash Rebels to Handwash Legends” driving its performance. The agency’s tally included 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 3 Bronzes.
For the second consecutive year, The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year. Its strong showing: 3 Silvers and 5 Bronzes, also secured it third place in the overall Agency of the Year rankings.
St. Jude ChildCare Centres emerged as both Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year for its work on “The Impossible Choice”.
India topped the country table with 33 awards, well ahead of Australia (13), and New Zealand and Singapore (6 each).
In all, India’s tally comprised 6 Golds (3 for Ogilvy and 3 for Leo Burnett Mumbai), 8 Silvers (3 for Ogilvy, 3 for The Womb, and 2 for McCann), 19 Bronzes (1 for Lowe Lintas, 1 for DDB Mudra, 2 for Brand David Communications, 2 for McCann, 3 for Ogilvy, 5 for Leo Burnett and 5 for The Womb), along with 16 Finalists.
Across the region, the jury awarded a total of 12 Golds, 31 Silvers and 48 Bronzes to winners spanning 12 territories.
Below is the list of winners from India:
Gold
|Entry
|Category
|Client
|Agency
|The Impossible
Choice
|Healthcare
|St. Jude ChildCare Centres
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|The Impossible
Choice
|Positive Change: Social – Non-Profit
|St. Jude ChildCare Centres
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Using data to make
Indians Play
|Data-driven
|PepsiCo
|Leo Mumbai
|Getting Indians To Pay
For Music
|Influencer
|Spotify
|Leo Mumbai
|Getting Indians To Pay
For Music
|Media, Entertainment & Leisure
|Spotify
|Leo Mumbai
|Scripting Valentine's Magic with Disney
|Media Content
Partnership
|Mondelez India
|Ogilvy Mumbai
Silver
|Entry
|Category
|Client
|Agency
|The Impossible
Choice
|Short Video Marketing
|St. Jude ChildCare Centres
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|The Impossible
Choice
|Small Budget-Services
|St. Jude ChildCare Centres
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fall
|Small Budget Products
|Symphony
|The Womb
|A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fall
|New Product or
Service - Introduction
|Symphony
|The Womb
|Saving her savings
|Small Budget Products
|ESAF Small Finance
Bank
|McCann New Delhi
|Brewing India’s New
Beverage Habit
|Sustained Success -
Products
|Nestle India
|McCann New Delhi
|From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends
|Household/Home
Products & Services
|ITC
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Neeyat: India's Real Credit Score
|Asia Pacific Brands -
Services
|Piramal Capital and
Housing Finance
|The Womb
Bronze
|Entry
|Category
|Client
|Agency
|An SOS Call from Kids to Blind Parents
|Automotive
|TVS Motor Company
|Lowe Lintas Bangalore
|Sweet Truth
|Beauty & Wellness
|Colgate-Palmolive India
|Brand David
Communications Mumbai
|Neeyat: India's Real Credit Score
|Finance
|Piramal Capital and
Housing Finance
|The Womb
|Walking Tall: The
Buckaroo Story
|New Product or
Service - Introduction
|McCann New Delhi
|McCann New Delhi
|Giving Health
Insurance a wake-up
call
|New Product or
Service - Introduction
|Acko General Insurance
|Leo Mumbai
|The Single-Handed
Triumph
|New Product or
Service - Line
Extension
|Britannia
|The Womb
|From jobseeker, to
the one whom jobs
seek
|Other Products &
Services
|Indeed
|DDB Mudra Group Mumbai
|The OG Gangsta is Back
|Brand Revitalisation
|Symphony
|The Womb
|From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends
|Branded Content
|ITC
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends
|Influencer
|ITC
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends
|Youth Marketing
|ITC
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Using data to make
Indians Play
|Branded Utility
|PepsiCo India
|Leo Mumbai
|Using data to make
Indians Play
|Experiential Marketing
- Products
|PepsiCo India
|Leo Mumbai
|Cornershop Heroes
|B2B
|Buckaroo
|McCann Gurugram
|Colgate Oral Health
Movement
|Positive Change:
Social – Brands -
Products
|Colgate-Palmolive India
|Brand David Communications Mumbai
|What can IKEA teach
Indians about homes?
|Shopper & eCommerce Marketing
|Ikea India
|Leo Mumbai
|No Twist in this Tale
|Social Media
Marketing
|Britannia
|The Womb
|No Twist in this Tale
|Events
|Britannia
|The Womb
|Break Period Taboo
To Keep Girls In
School
|Sustained Success -
Products
|P&G
|Leo Mumbai
The Special Awards are given out based on the total calculation of points accumulated by each winner and finalist.
The gala, held in Singapore on September 19, also saw Ogilvy pick up Agency Network of the Year.
2025 Awards Chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger said, “Winning an Effie is a symbol of marketing excellence – the gold-standard. The competition and the awards gala tonight is a steadfast reminder of the power incredible insights, ideas and strategy have in delivering phenomenal results for people, brands, and communities. I’m honoured to announce the results chosen by our judges; it is an amazing achievement to be recognised by peers all around the region. Congratulations!”