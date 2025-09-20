0

APAC Effie 2025: Ogilvy wins Agency of the Year; The Womb takes Independent AOY title

India’s tally comprised 6 Golds, 8 Silvers, 19 Bronzes, along with 16 Finalists. Across the region, the jury awarded a total of 12 Golds, 31 Silvers and 48 Bronzes to winners spanning 12 territories

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Ogilvy Mumbai has been crowned Agency of the Year at the APAC Effie Awards 2025, while The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year and St. Jude ChildCare Centres clinched double special awards as Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year.

Leo Burnett Mumbai and The Womb ranked second and third, respectively, in the Agency of the Year tally.

This marks the third time Ogilvy Mumbai has taken home the top agency honour, with campaigns such as “The Impossible Choice” and “From Handwash Rebels to Handwash Legends” driving its performance. The agency’s tally included 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 3 Bronzes.

For the second consecutive year, The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year. Its strong showing: 3 Silvers and 5 Bronzes, also secured it third place in the overall Agency of the Year rankings.

St. Jude ChildCare Centres emerged as both Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year for its work on “The Impossible Choice”.

India topped the country table with 33 awards, well ahead of Australia (13), and New Zealand and Singapore (6 each).

In all, India’s tally comprised 6 Golds (3 for Ogilvy and 3 for Leo Burnett Mumbai), 8 Silvers (3 for Ogilvy, 3 for The Womb, and 2 for McCann), 19 Bronzes (1 for Lowe Lintas, 1 for DDB Mudra, 2 for Brand David Communications, 2 for McCann, 3 for Ogilvy, 5 for Leo Burnett and 5 for The Womb), along with 16 Finalists.

Across the region, the jury awarded a total of 12 Golds, 31 Silvers and 48 Bronzes to winners spanning 12 territories.

Below is the list of winners from India: 

Gold

EntryCategoryClientAgency
The Impossible
Choice		HealthcareSt. Jude ChildCare CentresOgilvy Mumbai
The Impossible
Choice		Positive Change: Social – Non-ProfitSt. Jude ChildCare CentresOgilvy Mumbai
Using data to make
Indians Play		Data-drivenPepsiCoLeo Mumbai
Getting Indians To Pay
For Music		InfluencerSpotifyLeo Mumbai
Getting Indians To Pay
For Music		Media, Entertainment & LeisureSpotifyLeo Mumbai
Scripting Valentine's Magic with DisneyMedia Content
Partnership		Mondelez IndiaOgilvy Mumbai

Silver

EntryCategoryClientAgency
The Impossible
Choice		Short Video MarketingSt. Jude ChildCare CentresOgilvy Mumbai
The Impossible
Choice		Small Budget-ServicesSt. Jude ChildCare CentresOgilvy Mumbai
A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fallSmall Budget ProductsSymphonyThe Womb
A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fallNew Product or
Service - Introduction		SymphonyThe Womb
Saving her savingsSmall Budget ProductsESAF Small Finance
Bank		McCann New Delhi
Brewing India’s New
Beverage Habit		Sustained Success -
Products		Nestle IndiaMcCann New Delhi
From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends		Household/Home
Products & Services		ITCOgilvy Mumbai
Neeyat: India's Real Credit ScoreAsia Pacific Brands -
Services		Piramal Capital and
Housing Finance		The Womb

Bronze

EntryCategoryClientAgency
An SOS Call from Kids to Blind ParentsAutomotiveTVS Motor CompanyLowe Lintas Bangalore
Sweet TruthBeauty & Wellness Colgate-Palmolive IndiaBrand David
Communications Mumbai
Neeyat: India's Real Credit ScoreFinancePiramal Capital and
Housing Finance		The Womb
Walking Tall: The
Buckaroo Story		New Product or
Service - Introduction		McCann New DelhiMcCann New Delhi
Giving Health
Insurance a wake-up
call		New Product or
Service - Introduction		Acko General InsuranceLeo Mumbai
The Single-Handed
Triumph		New Product or
Service - Line
Extension		BritanniaThe Womb
From jobseeker, to
the one whom jobs
seek		Other Products &
Services		IndeedDDB Mudra Group Mumbai
The OG Gangsta is BackBrand RevitalisationSymphonyThe Womb
From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends		Branded ContentITCOgilvy Mumbai
From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends		InfluencerITCOgilvy Mumbai
From Handwash
Rebels To Handwash
Legends		Youth MarketingITCOgilvy Mumbai
Using data to make
Indians Play		Branded UtilityPepsiCo IndiaLeo Mumbai
Using data to make
Indians Play		Experiential Marketing
- Products		PepsiCo IndiaLeo Mumbai
Cornershop HeroesB2BBuckarooMcCann Gurugram
Colgate Oral Health
Movement		Positive Change:
Social – Brands -
Products		Colgate-Palmolive IndiaBrand David Communications Mumbai
What can IKEA teach
Indians about homes?		Shopper & eCommerce MarketingIkea IndiaLeo Mumbai
No Twist in this TaleSocial Media
Marketing		BritanniaThe Womb
No Twist in this TaleEventsBritanniaThe Womb
Break Period Taboo
To Keep Girls In
School		Sustained Success -
Products		P&GLeo Mumbai

The Special Awards are given out based on the total calculation of points accumulated by each winner and finalist.

The gala, held in Singapore on September 19, also saw Ogilvy pick up Agency Network of the Year. 

2025 Awards Chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger said, “Winning an Effie is a symbol of marketing excellence – the gold-standard. The competition and the awards gala tonight is a steadfast reminder of the power incredible insights, ideas and strategy have in delivering phenomenal results for people, brands, and communities. I’m honoured to announce the results chosen by our judges; it is an amazing achievement to be recognised by peers all around the region. Congratulations!”

