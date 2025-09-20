APAC Effie 2025: Ogilvy wins Agency of the Year; The Womb takes Independent AOY title

New Delhi: Ogilvy Mumbai has been crowned Agency of the Year at the APAC Effie Awards 2025, while The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year and St. Jude ChildCare Centres clinched double special awards as Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year.

Leo Burnett Mumbai and The Womb ranked second and third, respectively, in the Agency of the Year tally.

This marks the third time Ogilvy Mumbai has taken home the top agency honour, with campaigns such as “The Impossible Choice” and “From Handwash Rebels to Handwash Legends” driving its performance. The agency’s tally included 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 3 Bronzes.

For the second consecutive year, The Womb was named Independent Agency of the Year. Its strong showing: 3 Silvers and 5 Bronzes, also secured it third place in the overall Agency of the Year rankings.

St. Jude ChildCare Centres emerged as both Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year for its work on “The Impossible Choice”.

India topped the country table with 33 awards, well ahead of Australia (13), and New Zealand and Singapore (6 each).

In all, India’s tally comprised 6 Golds (3 for Ogilvy and 3 for Leo Burnett Mumbai), 8 Silvers (3 for Ogilvy, 3 for The Womb, and 2 for McCann), 19 Bronzes (1 for Lowe Lintas, 1 for DDB Mudra, 2 for Brand David Communications, 2 for McCann, 3 for Ogilvy, 5 for Leo Burnett and 5 for The Womb), along with 16 Finalists.

Across the region, the jury awarded a total of 12 Golds, 31 Silvers and 48 Bronzes to winners spanning 12 territories.

Below is the list of winners from India:

Gold

Entry Category Client Agency The Impossible

Choice Healthcare St. Jude ChildCare Centres Ogilvy Mumbai The Impossible

Choice Positive Change: Social – Non-Profit St. Jude ChildCare Centres Ogilvy Mumbai Using data to make

Indians Play Data-driven PepsiCo Leo Mumbai Getting Indians To Pay

For Music Influencer Spotify Leo Mumbai Getting Indians To Pay

For Music Media, Entertainment & Leisure Spotify Leo Mumbai Scripting Valentine's Magic with Disney Media Content

Partnership Mondelez India Ogilvy Mumbai

Silver

Entry Category Client Agency The Impossible

Choice Short Video Marketing St. Jude ChildCare Centres Ogilvy Mumbai The Impossible

Choice Small Budget-Services St. Jude ChildCare Centres Ogilvy Mumbai A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fall Small Budget Products Symphony The Womb A Geyser that Reduces Hair-fall New Product or

Service - Introduction Symphony The Womb Saving her savings Small Budget Products ESAF Small Finance

Bank McCann New Delhi Brewing India’s New

Beverage Habit Sustained Success -

Products Nestle India McCann New Delhi From Handwash

Rebels To Handwash

Legends Household/Home

Products & Services ITC Ogilvy Mumbai Neeyat: India's Real Credit Score Asia Pacific Brands -

Services Piramal Capital and

Housing Finance The Womb

Bronze

Entry Category Client Agency An SOS Call from Kids to Blind Parents Automotive TVS Motor Company Lowe Lintas Bangalore Sweet Truth Beauty & Wellness Colgate-Palmolive India Brand David

Communications Mumbai Neeyat: India's Real Credit Score Finance Piramal Capital and

Housing Finance The Womb Walking Tall: The

Buckaroo Story New Product or

Service - Introduction McCann New Delhi McCann New Delhi Giving Health

Insurance a wake-up

call New Product or

Service - Introduction Acko General Insurance Leo Mumbai The Single-Handed

Triumph New Product or

Service - Line

Extension Britannia The Womb From jobseeker, to

the one whom jobs

seek Other Products &

Services Indeed DDB Mudra Group Mumbai The OG Gangsta is Back Brand Revitalisation Symphony The Womb From Handwash

Rebels To Handwash

Legends Branded Content ITC Ogilvy Mumbai From Handwash

Rebels To Handwash

Legends Influencer ITC Ogilvy Mumbai From Handwash

Rebels To Handwash

Legends Youth Marketing ITC Ogilvy Mumbai Using data to make

Indians Play Branded Utility PepsiCo India Leo Mumbai Using data to make

Indians Play Experiential Marketing

- Products PepsiCo India Leo Mumbai Cornershop Heroes B2B Buckaroo McCann Gurugram Colgate Oral Health

Movement Positive Change:

Social – Brands -

Products Colgate-Palmolive India Brand David Communications Mumbai What can IKEA teach

Indians about homes? Shopper & eCommerce Marketing Ikea India Leo Mumbai No Twist in this Tale Social Media

Marketing Britannia The Womb No Twist in this Tale Events Britannia The Womb Break Period Taboo

To Keep Girls In

School Sustained Success -

Products P&G Leo Mumbai

The Special Awards are given out based on the total calculation of points accumulated by each winner and finalist.

The gala, held in Singapore on September 19, also saw Ogilvy pick up Agency Network of the Year.

2025 Awards Chairperson Lex Bradshaw-Zanger said, “Winning an Effie is a symbol of marketing excellence – the gold-standard. The competition and the awards gala tonight is a steadfast reminder of the power incredible insights, ideas and strategy have in delivering phenomenal results for people, brands, and communities. I’m honoured to announce the results chosen by our judges; it is an amazing achievement to be recognised by peers all around the region. Congratulations!”