Anytime Fitness unveils anti-ads to launch "Be Fit Fest 3.0"

Delhi: Anytime Fitness has taken a different stance with its latest campaign, "Be Fit Fest 3.0." Just before Independence Day, the brand began circulating a series of posts on its social media platforms.

While the full narrative of the campaign has yet to be revealed, the posts suggest an "anti-ads" approach to promoting fitness. The first post stated, "Energy drinks need ads to boost sales, but you don’t need an ad to boost your energy."

Subsequent posts continue to echo this sentiment, questioning the necessity of advertisements and promotional activities to encourage health and fitness.

In conversation with Amit Nair, Senior Marketing Manager, Anytime Fitness India revealed his excitement and said, "We will be flagging off Be Fit Fest 3.0 with a remarkable video on this 15th August, which will be beyond the expectations of our viewers, and I believe people will start looking forward towards fitness from a different lens. Stay Tuned.”