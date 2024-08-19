Anytime Fitness challenges gimmicky marketing for fitness

Delhi: Anytime Fitness aims to take a stand against the marketing tactics prevalent in various industries with the launch of its latest video under the social media campaign “Be Fit Fest 3.0.”

The campaign’s teaser creatives aim to challenge the idea that products like energy drinks, beauty products, and fast food can be sold through advertisements and flashy packaging.

This new campaign features a series of posts across Anytime Fitness India’s social media channels, promoting the message that fitness should not be reduced to a marketing gimmick.

The video aims to underscore the importance of every generation being aware of their health and wellness. It emphasises understanding essential needs like hunger, thirst, and sleep—just as vital to life as health and fitness, which cannot be neglected.

“At Anytime Fitness, we’ve always believed that true fitness doesn’t come in a can, bottle, or flashy ad campaign. It comes from putting in the work, day in and day out, and building healthy habits that last a lifetime,” said Vikas Jain, Managing Director of Anytime Fitness India.

“Our new campaign is about stripping away the noise and reminding people that fitness is about more than what’s being sold to you—it’s about what you do for yourself. We don’t need bold claims or exaggerated promises—our members’ results speak for themselves,” he added.

Through this campaign, Anytime Fitness aims to inspire individuals to look beyond the marketing hype of quick fixes and energy boosts.