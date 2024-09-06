Anushka Sharma and Slurrp Farm advocate ‘equal parenting’

New Delhi: Slurrp Farm, the millet-based children's food brand, hosted the second edition of its flagship event, YES Moms & Dads, featuring Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.



This evolution from YES Moms to YES Moms & Dads aims to reflect Slurrp Farm’s belief in equal parenting, acknowledging that raising kids is a shared responsibility between parents.

At the event, Slurrp Farm also unveiled two new products - Instant Noodles and Millet Cookies.

Sharma, Investor, and Brand Ambassador for Wholsum Foods, emphasised the power of community-driven product innovation, "I know how much it matters to have a brand that understands both kids' cravings and parents' concerns. Slurrp Farm strikes the right balance and they focus on products that aren’t just healthy but also loved by kids. Being part of a community that influences such meaningful change makes me proud to be a part of Slurrp Farm."

Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Co-founders of Wholsum Foods, highlighted how the community shapes every step of their journey, "Our community's feedback is crucial in helping us design products that fit seamlessly into families' lives. Whether it’s creating sugar-free options or ensuring that every product is made with trusted ingredients, we listen to what parents need. That’s how products like our Instant Noodles and Millet Cookies came to be - making sure mealtimes are not only yummy but also healthy. We’re here to make those everyday decisions just a little bit easier for parents."

Umang Bhattacharyya, Co-founder and Brand Director of Wholsum Foods, spoke to the brand’s stance on equal parenting and gender equality, "At Slurrp Farm, we’ve always believed that parenting is a shared journey. Initially, it was moms who made up most of our community, but over time, we realised that dads are just as involved in raising healthy, happy kids. We’ve worked hard to make it easier for dads to be part of feeding their kids, and that’s why we evolved our YES Moms community into YES Moms & Dads. It’s not just about who feeds the kids – the focus is on creating a space where both moms and dads feel equally supported and included in the journey of raising their little ones. At work and in our office too, gender equality is a core value. It’s still surprising for some when they realise that Meghana and Shauravi run the company, not me! We are a team where equal opportunity is a given, not an exception."

The event aimed to be a celebration of parenthood, featuring interactive zones like the immersive tunnel with 40 LED screens, the Dig Twist Slurrp Noodle Bar, the Pancake station, and No Junk Snack Bar.

Chef Chinu Vaze and Emcee Sneha Menon also were a part of the event.