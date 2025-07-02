Anurag Prasad takes charge of Lowe Lintas Gurugram as Naveen Gaur exits

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has announced that Anurag Prasad, currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, will now also lead the agency’s Gurgaon office. He succeeds Naveen Gaur, who is departing the company after 15 years to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Prasad has been associated with Lowe Lintas for more than two decades. In his current role, he has been involved in strategy development for brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Google, and Havells.

According to the agency, Prasad has integrated consumer insights with brand needs to deliver business outcomes over the years. He is also noted for his work on brand-building effectiveness and has served as a jury member for the Effie Awards.

He has supported the integration of Lowe Lintas’ cultural research initiative, State of States, into brand planning efforts.

Speaking on the development, Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO – India & CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to appoint Anurag Prasad as the head of our Lowe Lintas – North operations. It is a role that is as critical as it is deserving. Anurag’s strategic brilliance has already been a guiding light for our agency, and now, with this expanded mandate, we’re placing one of our most trusted and forward-thinking leaders at the helm of an operation that is vital to our ambitions. His dual lens – both operationally rigorous and strategically inspired- will ensure that we not only meet the demands of today but also shape the opportunities of tomorrow for our clients, brands, and us. This is a moment of real momentum, and I can think of no one better than Anurag to lead it.

“As we mark this transition, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Naveen Gaur, who has led Lowe Lintas – North with integrity, dedication, and heart for the past 15 years. He has left a meaningful and lasting imprint on all of us who had the pleasure of working alongside him. We wish him only the very best in whatever comes next.”

Commenting on his new role, Prasad said, “I walked into Lowe Lintas, 21 years ago and immediately had the privilege to be nurtured by its numerous greats and inspired every day by its infinite talent. And therefore, this is an enormous privilege. Lintas has often ushered the future for its brands and even the industry. And Lowe Lintas of today is transforming into what agencies of tomorrow should be. To participate and contribute to this evolution is possibly going to be my most exciting time at Lowe Lintas.”