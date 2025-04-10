Anupriya Acharya resigns as Independent Director of DB Corp

New Delhi: DB Corp has announced the resignation of Anupriya Acharya from its Board of Directors, effective post-business hours on May 15, 2025.

Acharya, who serves as the South Asia CEO of Publicis Groupe, stepped down from her role as Independent Director due to preoccupation and other professional commitments.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, DB Corp clarified that there were no other material reasons behind her resignation.

As part of her exit, Acharya will also relinquish her responsibilities as Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, in addition to stepping down as a member of the Compensation Committee.