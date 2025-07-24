Anupama Ramaswamy, Sambit Mohanty, and Rahul Mathew named to ONE Asia 2025 jury

New Delhi: Three creatives in India are among those from a select group from throughout APAC who have been named to serve on the jury for the 2025 ONE Asia Creative Awards, part of The One Club for Creativity.

Representing India on the ONE Asia 2025 jury are Rahul Mathew, CCO, Executive Director at DDB Mudra Group in Mumbai, Sambit Mohanty, EVP, Creative Head, McCann Worldgroup, Bangalore, and Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, Joint Managing Director, at Havas Creative India in Mumbai.

In-person ONE Asia 2025 judging will for the first time, take place in Seoul in October, following gatherings the past two years in Manila and Shanghai.

By rotating the judging location each year, ONE Asia aims to showcase and appreciate the unique cultural contributions of each APAC country, highlight the exceptional work being done there, and strengthen the bonds within the local creative community.

“At ONE Asia, we believe diversity means bringing together a rich mix of perspectives, across generations, disciplines, and ways of thinking,” said Season Zhou, APAC Director, Growth & Partnerships for The One Club for Creativity. “This approach not only strengthens our jury, but also aligns with our vision of building a creative community that truly reflects the richness of our region’s creative landscape.”

Entries to the ONE Asia 2025 can be submitted now, with entry fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is July 28, 2025, the extended deadline is August 25, 2025, and the final deadline is September 12, 2025.

Finalists revealed in the Fall and winners announced in December 2025.

Notable updates for ONE Asia 2025 include new disciplines for Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence, Media, and OOH, Print & Digital Craft, the return of the Cultural Impact discipline, and changes to existing disciplines including Creative Effectiveness, Gaming, and Use of Humour/Use of Drama.

This year also represents the launch of the ONE Asia Marketer of the Year honours.