Anuj Bhandari launches OOH adtech venture, DGTOOHL Technologies

New Delhi: Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising professional Anuj Bhandari has launched a new venture, DGTOOHL Technologies, along with technology and marketing experts.

The company will focus on developing programmatic and data-driven solutions for the OOH and Digital OOH (DOOH) advertising ecosystem.

Bhandari, who spent over 16 years as a shareholder and partner at All About Outdoor, will serve as Co-Founder and CEO. He is joined by Mayank Sharma as Co-Founder, CTO and Head of Strategic Partnerships, and Kushagr Sharma as Director, Marketing Lead.

“After 16 years of hands-on OOH experience across asset creation, sales, and trading, this transition into OOH technology was a natural progression,” said Bhandari. “I’ve long been interested in the role data and automation can play in making the outdoor medium more efficient and accountable.”

The company’s immediate focus is on programmatic DOOH, with plans to build an aggregation platform targeting Indian markets initially, followed by expansion into the APAC region.

According to Sharma, the partnership grew out of an existing platform development initiative.

“We had already built out a significant part of the technology stack. Anuj’s experience adds industry depth and a practical lens to what we’re trying to solve,” he said.

Sharma has worked in experiential marketing and consumer engagement roles across companies such as Apollo 24|7, GE, PepsiCo, and Lenovo.