Anugrah Madison appoints Somesh Tripathi as Deputy General Manager

New Delhi: Anugrah Madison, a rural specialist marketing unit of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Somesh Tripathi as Deputy General Manager.

Tripathi, a national resource based in Delhi, will report to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Tripathi has over 23 years of experience in rural, small-town retail and digital communication planning and implementation.

His connections within the rural domain and experience collaborating with industry players such as MART Rural, Ogilvy Outreach, Bates141, Starcom, Interspace and Aaramshop have shaped his expertise in this sector.

Throughout his career, Tripathi has partnered with clients including ITC, Marico, Castrol, Asian Paints and Mondelez. He has also played a pivotal role in creating the IHB segment for Prism RMC, developing a women-centric distribution channel for Mondelez via Self-Help Groups and rural entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Tripathi has contributed to last-mile distribution efforts by leveraging local unemployed youth to expand access to brands such as Colgate in remote villages.

“We are excited to welcome Somesh Tripathi to the Madison family. His extensive expertise in rural and small-town marketing, combined with his innovative approach to distribution and consumer engagement, makes him the ideal leader for our rural-focused initiatives. This strategic role will add tremendous value as we strengthen our presence in rural India and continue to deliver impactful solutions for our clients. Under Somesh’s leadership, we are confident in driving sustainable growth and expanding our reach in this key market,” said Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Tripathi said, “I am excited to join Anugrah Madison and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and working closely with the team to further enhance our efforts in driving innovation and sustainable growth in rural India. Together, we will continue to create impactful solutions that help our clients connect with consumers in meaningful ways, especially in underserved markets”.

Established in 1988, Madison Anugrah operates several brands in OOH including Platinum Outdoor, MOMS, Experiential Marketing Specialist – Madison Turnt and Retail Specialist – MRP. Anugrah Madison handles clients like Parle Agro, Caltex, Pepsico, Mahindra, Pidilite, BBC Media Action, and ITC amongst many others.