Ants Digital hires Jatin Mendiratta as Senior Director – Client Servicing, North

New Delhi: Ants Digital has appointed Jatin Mendiratta as Senior Director, Client Servicing, North.

Mendiratta has over 18 years of experience in marketing, branding, and integrated communications.

Mendiratta has worked on brands such as the World Bank, BMGF, the Asian Development Bank, and the Government of India.

His career spans roles at EY, PwC, and Perfect Relations. In his most recent role as Senior Manager at EY, Mendiratta led IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) initiatives, focusing on branding, outreach, and strategic frameworks for ministries and departments across EMIA.

Mendiratta said, “I am thrilled to join Ants Digital, a company renowned for its creativity, strategic vision, and commitment to delivering transformative results for clients. I look forward to contributing to its legacy of excellence by fostering impactful solutions that drive business outcomes. Their bent of mind towards AI and digital tech stacks can stand them apart across the globe.”

Sanjay Arora, CEO of Ants Digital, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Jatin Mendiratta to our leadership team. His expertise in integrated communications and his deep understanding of both government and private sectors align perfectly with Ants Digital’s mission to craft exceptional digital experiences. We are confident that his innovative approach will further elevate our capabilities and deliver outstanding value to our clients.”