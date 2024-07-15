Anirban Mozumdar moves on from Havas Creative India

New Delhi: Anirban Mozumdar, the Chief Strategy Officer, at Havas Creative Network India, has moved on from the company after one year.

Mozumdar has transitioned to an independent consultant. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also offers services as a "CSO on demand."

He said, "I want to bring to bear my 27 years of experience in advertising, entrepreneurship and making branding matter to delivering business outcomes. I also am passionate about guiding integration and collaboration in the best possible way across brands and experts to build and execute new-age go-to-market solutions. The urge to go independent was strong and clear and seemed the best and most exciting to achieve this."

In his place, Havas India appointed John Thangaraj as the Chief Strategy Officer of Havas Creative Network India.

Previously, Mozumdar worked at Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications, where he was the Chief Strategy Officer since June 2021.

He is a brand strategist and consultant with over 25 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry. A post-graduate from MICA, he began his career at Leo Burnett, where he worked for over 10 years. In addition to his role in India, he was also a Regional Lead for P&G Laundry brands based in the Philippines, where he spent 2 years working on brands including Tide, Fab, and Mr. Clean.

In 2012, he turned into an entrepreneur and founded his own company. He was also the CEO of Chlorophyll Brand and Communications Consultancy.