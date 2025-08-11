Anirban Mozumdar joins TBWA, India as Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: TBWA, India has appointed Anirban Mozumdar as its Chief Strategy Officer, adding nearly three decades of experience in branding, advertising, and communications to the agency. He will report to Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA, India.

Mozumdar’s 28-year career includes roles in account management, strategic leadership, and entrepreneurship. At Leo, he led P&G brands, including the expansion of Tide’s ‘Surprising Whiteness’ campaign across ASEAN.

He has also worked with global companies such as HCLTech and Intuit, and developed his own full-service consultancy, chlorophyll. Most recently, as Chief Strategy Officer at Havas India, he managed brand strategy for clients like Reckitt and Burger King. Mozumdar’s approach aligns with TBWA\’s focus on disruptive brand strategy, combining data-driven insight with creative thinking.

Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of TBWA, India, said, “Anirban has built brands across categories ranging from consumer electronics and FMCG to industrial products. His diverse experience spanning regional roles for P&G, entrepreneurial brand consulting leadership at chlorophyll, and work across B2C, B2B and D2C sectors, gives him a unique ability to blend data‑driven insight with creative thinking. I’m thrilled to welcome Anirban as our Chief Strategy Officer. His strategic acumen will help TBWA\India push boundaries and deliver disruptive, results-driven work for our clients.”

On his appointment, Mozumdar commented, “To be at The Disruption™ Company at this time when disruption is rife, truly feels like being at the right place at the right time. I am looking forward to building business through brand and purpose, deepen our relationships and bring my recent experience on technology brands and brand consulting to build reputation through results.”