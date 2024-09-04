0

Advertisment
Advertising

Ananya Pandey & Shubman Gill join Beats as India’s ambassadors

The duo is set to be the face of the brand’s existing and upcoming marketing campaigns that spotlight the brand's product lineup

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
gill pandey
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Beats recently announced Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo  4 and Beats Pill in India. To celebrate the launch, Beats released its first campaign starring Bollywood Actress Ananya Pandey and cricketer Shubman Gill.

The duo is set to be the face of the brand’s existing and upcoming marketing campaigns that  spotlight the brand's product lineup. 

“Music has been an essential part of my life, whether I am working out, preparing for a  role, or simply unwinding," said Pandey. “As someone who has been using Beats  growing up, I am excited to be part of the Beats legacy and their journey into India.” 

Gill added, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Beats Family as one of India’s  brand ambassadors. Beats is a brand that has the same commitment and dedication to  performance as I do. I look forward to the great things that Beats has planned for India!” 

Speaking on this occasion, Chris Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at Beats, said, “we are delighted to welcome Ananya Pandey and Shubman Gill as India’s  brand ambassadors as we bring together the energy and spirit of Beats with the vibrant  culture of India. Their dynamic personalities make them the perfect fit for Beats. We are  excited to launch our new products in India and look forward to our partnership with  Ananya and Shubman.”

Ananya Pandey Shubman Gill
Advertisment
 