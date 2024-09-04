Ananya Pandey & Shubman Gill join Beats as India’s ambassadors

Delhi: Beats recently announced Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill in India. To celebrate the launch, Beats released its first campaign starring Bollywood Actress Ananya Pandey and cricketer Shubman Gill.

The duo is set to be the face of the brand’s existing and upcoming marketing campaigns that spotlight the brand's product lineup.

“Music has been an essential part of my life, whether I am working out, preparing for a role, or simply unwinding," said Pandey. “As someone who has been using Beats growing up, I am excited to be part of the Beats legacy and their journey into India.”

Gill added, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Beats Family as one of India’s brand ambassadors. Beats is a brand that has the same commitment and dedication to performance as I do. I look forward to the great things that Beats has planned for India!”

Speaking on this occasion, Chris Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at Beats, said, “we are delighted to welcome Ananya Pandey and Shubman Gill as India’s brand ambassadors as we bring together the energy and spirit of Beats with the vibrant culture of India. Their dynamic personalities make them the perfect fit for Beats. We are excited to launch our new products in India and look forward to our partnership with Ananya and Shubman.”