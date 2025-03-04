Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Dr Fixit for new TVC

New Delhi: Dr Fixit has launched a new ad campaign featuring the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

This campaign revolves around a jingle, Water Proofing Ka Baap sung by Bachchan himself. The ad highlights the benefits of Dr Fixit’s waterproofing solutions.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said, “We aimed to bring a fresh and engaging approach to educate homeowners about the importance of waterproofing. Bachchan’s powerful presence—both as a narrator and as a character—combined with the humour-infused storytelling makes the message both entertaining and memorable.”

In the ad, Bachchan plays the role of a husband. The lines, "Paani hai baahar, sookha hai andar, dono ko never mix it - waterproofing ka sach mein, baap hai Dr Fixit" are also a part of the campaign.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor, Ogilvy India, explains, "The partnership with Pidilite, Ogilvy and Prasoon Pandey (Corcoise Films) is legendary. To celebrate the 25 years of Dr Fixit, this time, Prasoon wrote the lyrics apart from directing the film. Bachchan, in his typical style of humour and singing, has added magic to this film. His spontaneity and humour make this commercial watchable repeatedly. Not much logic can be written on this; just enjoy the magic."

As Dr Fixit marks its 25th anniversary, the new TVC is aimed at broadening its marketing strategy with a communication plan across television, digital, OTT platforms, and various other channels.

Watch the ad film: