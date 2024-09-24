Amidst chaos, Ranveer Singh stays ‘Lost in Nirvana’ with boAt

Delhi: This festive season, Nirvana by boAt, has launched the latest edition of its 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign with Bollywood actor and boAthead Ranveer Singh.

At the heart of the campaign is a print advertisement showcasing Singh fully immersed in the audio world of Nirvana.

To back their claim of competing with their global counterparts, they show their product line up - Nirvana Space, Nirvana IVY, and Nirvana Ion ANC Pro.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, said, “We are incredibly excited, and we’ve worked very hard to be able to make such products and claim what we are claiming, where a young Indian electronics brand is breaking stereotypes and taking global competition head on.”

“With Ranveer Singh leading the way, we’re showcasing the best in audio innovation through our premium Nirvana range, highlighting features like Dynamic Head Tracking and 360° Spatial Audio, which are firsts for any Indian brand. This campaign is all about creating a truly immersive experience that connects our consumers with their music on a deeper level.”

Adding an artistic touch to the campaign is a collaboration with TOOSID, an artist. His approach is seen in the new Nirvana IVY.

In addition to the print ad, the campaign also includes a digital film that showcases the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature of the Nirvana Ion ANC. The film depicts Singh walking through a chaotic, noisy street, yet completely "Lost in Nirvana," as the superior ANC blocks out the surrounding noise.