Amid US election frenzy, Calm app's 30-second silence ad wins hearts

New Delhi: In a year where the political atmosphere has been charged with tension and anticipation, a unique advertisement by the meditation app Calm has captured the nation's attention. On US Election Night, amidst the cacophony of political analysis, voter turnout statistics, and live coverage from key battleground states, Calm decided to offer viewers something markedly different: 30 seconds of pure silence.

The ad, which aired on major news networks like CNN and ABC, featured a simple blue screen with white text stating, "We bought this ad space to give you 30 seconds of silence. Yep, just silence. You're welcome."

The ad video:

This strategic and unexpected move was not only a clever branding tactic but also a much-needed respite for viewers glued to their screens, waiting for the final tally in what has been described as one of the most closely watched elections in recent history.

Calm's strategy echoed its 2020 election campaign where it sponsored CNN’s "Key Race Alerts" with soothing sounds of rain, which led to an increase in app downloads.

Calm has further engaged its audience by offering election-related stress relief content on its platform, including guided meditations and sleep stories designed to help users find balance amidst the electoral chaos. The company has also been active on social media, encouraging followers to take breaks from the election frenzy through mindful practices.