American Oncology Institute (AOI) raises awareness on head and neck cancer

Delhi: American Oncology Institute (AOI) has launched an awareness campaign “#BreakTheHabit for a Safer Tomorrow," aimed at raising awareness about head and neck cancer. The campaign emphasises the importance of breaking habits like tobacco and alcohol use, which are major contributors to these cancers.

This campaign is an extension of the "Kal Ki Soch" short film released last year, which raised awareness about oral and mouth cancer for public health interest.

Talking about the campaign, Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI-South Asia, said, “The rise in head and neck cancers in India is largely attributed to widespread tobacco usage. Crafting a campaign that captures the attention of our target audience, particularly the youth, presents unique challenges. It is crucial to select the appropriate message and platform, maintaining both creativity and simplicity. Our recent initiative, #BreakTheHabit, aims to bridge the gap in communication regarding the risk factors associated with head and neck cancers. Leveraging social media and a strategic media mix, we seek to raise awareness about the significant risks associated with tobacco and alcohol use in relation to these cancers. Our campaign focuses on addressing these modifiable risk factors through targeted prevention and cessation efforts, crucial for reducing the burden of this debilitating disease. With promising initial engagement, our goal is to reach a broader audience and enhance understanding of head and neck cancer awareness.”

(Region-specific) RCOO, AOI added, "Head and neck cancers are a major health concern in India, with a significant portion of cases being preventable. Through #BreakTheHabit we aim to educate the public on the dangers of tobacco and alcohol use and encourage regular screenings for early detection. Our dedicated team at AOI is committed to providing comprehensive care and support to all our patients."