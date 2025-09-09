Amazon Ads’ global video advertising head Krishan Bhatia announces exit

New Delhi: Krishan Bhatia, Vice-President of Global Video Advertising and Partnerships at Amazon, has announced that he is stepping down from his role after nearly two years with the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Bhatia wrote, “After an amazing chapter at Amazon Ads, I have decided to transition out of my current role. It has been a privilege to create and lead the Global Video Advertising and Partnerships organisation, and I am incredibly proud of the industry-leading team that is now in place and will continue to build the business.”

Since joining Amazon in 2024, Bhatia has overseen the expansion of Prime Video Ads into 15 markets, including the Netherlands and New Zealand. Under his leadership, the division developed global partnerships, grew live sports advertising into a multi-sports offering, and relaunched its local advertising operations with what he described as a “partner-first approach.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Bhatia noted, “It was especially rewarding to work with so many talented individuals in countries around the world, building trust and a shared vision with our customers.”

Bhatia joined Amazon after a 13-year career at NBCUniversal, where he served as President and Chief Business Officer for Global Advertising and Partnerships between 2020 and 2024, and earlier as EVP of Business Operations and Strategy. He has also held board roles with industry bodies including the IAB, OpenAP, and MMA Global.

His earlier career included senior roles at Comcast Interactive Media and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Bhatia said he remains enthusiastic about future prospects in the sector, “As global technology and media continue to converge, I am excited about the opportunities to come and the prospect of partnering with many of you again.”