A&M sector sees a steady 9% hiring intent; digital marketing, content creation lead

New Delhi: TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report HY2 on Thursday highlighted a steady 9% hiring intent in the Marketing & Advertising sector, driven by the surge in digital advertising, content marketing expansion, and data-driven marketing strategies.

The sector is experiencing significant transformation, propelled by the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms demanding targeted advertising, the report said.

“This digital revolution has particularly impacted key sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, automotive, consumer durables, real estate, and tourism, which now command the largest share of advertising spend. Companies across these sectors are increasingly focusing on brand engagement through meaningful content, leveraging analytics for personalised consumer experiences. The superior targeting capabilities of digital platforms, combined with their cost-effectiveness, have prompted these industries to substantially increase their digital marketing budgets,” the report said.

“We are living in a digital-first world where students aggressively investing in emerging marketing skills will unlock unprecedented career opportunities. With digital platforms reshaping consumer interactions, freshers equipped with marketing analytics, content creation, and technological insights are becoming the new catalysts of brand success.” said Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease EdTech.

High-demand roles include SEO Executives, primarily sought after in Mumbai, who manage web visibility strategies; Market Research Assistants responsible for gathering consumer data and analyzing market trends; and Social Media Specialists tasked with creating engaging content and managing brand interactions. Mumbai and Bangalore emerge as key hiring hubs, with Gurugram and Pune also showing moderate growth in hiring intent.

Freshers looking to enter the sector must develop a comprehensive skill set. Technical skills such as SEO, social media management, and content creation are crucial, complemented by core competencies in marketing analytics, keyword research, and trend analysis. Equally important are soft skills including creativity, adaptability, communication, and collaboration.

To enhance employability, candidates should pursue role-specific certifications. For SEO Executives, certifications like Google SEO Fundamentals and Semrush SEO Certification are recommended. Social Media Specialists should consider Facebook Blueprint Certification and Hootsuite Social Marketing Certification. Market Research Assistants can benefit from certifications such as Certified Market Research Analyst (CMRA) and Google Analytics Individual Qualification.

As the Marketing & Advertising sector continues to evolve, freshers stand at the forefront of a dynamic and innovative industry, ready to drive digital marketing strategies and create impactful consumer experiences.