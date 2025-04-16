Alok Lall moves on from McCann Worldgroup India after over 14 years

New Delhi: Alok Lall has moved on from McCann Worldgroup India, marking the end of a stint spanning over 14 years.

Sources close to the development confirmed the news to BestMediaInfo.com.

Lall rejoined McCann in 2011 as Executive Director, in what became his second innings with the agency. His earlier stint at McCann dates back to 1996–97, when he served as an Account Director.

Prior to his return to McCann, Lall served as Managing Director at Iris Worldwide. In 2007, he played a pivotal role in co-founding the agency’s India operations alongside Stewart Shanley, Iris’ global COO, and Kenneth Augustine, Creative Director at Iris India.

Lall began his career in 1989 at FS Advertising as an Account Executive. He then moved to Draft FCB Ulka as a Senior Account Executive, followed by a two-year tenure at JWT as an Account Supervisor.

After his first spell at McCann, he returned to JWT, where he spent six years before joining Saatchi & Saatchi Delhi as Branch Head and Executive Vice-President.

Lall’s career has spanned more than three decades, during which he held leadership roles across top global advertising networks.