Allied Blenders and Distillers onboards Ranveer Singh as partner for its luxury spirits

Delhi: Ranveer Singh, Bollywood actor, will be an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL), in a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands. ABDL announced their Board approving the formation on September 4, 2024.

Singh said, ‘I am delighted to partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s unique initiative. This venture is not just about creating and offering premium and luxury spirits, but equally about realizing the aspirations of the Indian consumer. We're blending world-class products, sourcing and craftsmanship with the rich, vibrant flavours of India, creating experiences that speak to people.”

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers, said, "At ABDL, we have believed in the power of innovation. This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers.”