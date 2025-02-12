Allen Career Institute, FIITJEE lead ad spend in education sector, says study

New Delhi: Excellent Publicity, the ad-tech agency in India, has released a report highlighting emerging advertising trends in the education sector.

Based on insights from over (950 television, 1200 radio, 13,900 digital, and 29,100 print) media campaigns the agency has executed and the additional data points received from TAM Media Research, the study explores how educational institutions are utilising various media platforms to attract students, parents, and stakeholders.

Print media maintained its leadership position, commanding an impressive 83% of total ad spend in 2024, an increase from previous years. The education sector’s reliance on print is attributed to its ability to effectively target regional audiences. Among the zones, the North led with a 50% share of ad spend, followed by the South at 19%. Dainik Bhaskar and Eenadu continued to be the most favoured newspapers among education advertisers, with Dainik Bhaskar leading in the North and East zones and Eenadu emerging as the front-runner in the South.

Allen Career Institute was the largest print media advertiser and contributed 5% of total ad spend, with Aakash Educational Services and Fiitjee also among the major spenders. Interestingly, 93% of print ads were in colour, bringing to light the medium's strength in visually appealing campaigns.

While only getting about 2% of total advertising, education advertising used television in a niche fashion. Informational (news) channels were the most popular genre, garnering 65%, while General Entertainment Channels (GEC) came in second, taking 24%. Peak time slots (6:00 PM to 11:00 PM) had the largest share: 56%.

ITV Network has emerged as the prime TV advertiser with a 7% share of total advertising, marking a giant leap from its 2023 position. Celebrity endorsements have also dominated, with Rajat Kapoor and Boman Irani contributing 49% and 27% of celebrity volumes of advertisement spend, respectively.

FIITJEE retained its position as the top radio advertiser, contributing 4% of ad spend, while new entrants like Narayana Coaching Centre and Udgam Educational Consultancy made their mark in 2024. The flexibility and regional reach of radio continue to make it a valuable platform for education advertisers. Collectively, the North and West zones accounted for 74% of the zonal bifurcation, while the remaining 26% was shared by the South and East zones. Radio Mirchi, the most favoured radio station, secured 36% of radio advertisement spend, with Red FM a distant second at 13%.

Digital advertising witnessed a slight decline in 2024, accounting for 2% of total ad spend, down from previous years. However, platforms like Facebook and YouTube remained dominant, capturing 62% and 18%, respectively. Display ads accounted for the majority (80%) of ad volumes, while video ads contributed the remaining 20%, indicating a growing preference for dynamic content formats.

Top advertisers on digital platforms included Interviewbit Software Services and Guvi Geek Network, both leveraging the platform’s precise targeting capabilities. Despite the decline, digital remains an essential part of the education sector’s advertising mix, particularly for engaging tech-savvy audiences.

The education sector’s advertising activity peaked during March to July, aligning with the academic admissions season. Regional insights revealed the North Zone as the largest contributor across media platforms, followed by the South. These magazines and radio stations helped brands connect with their target audience in print and radio.

Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder & Director of Excellent Publicity, said, "The education sector's reliance on traditional platforms like print and radio is a testament to their proven effectiveness in reaching regional and niche audiences. At the same time, with the inclusion of digital advertising, the sector demonstrates growing acceptance of its potential to engage tech-savvy consumers. We expect to see further innovations in combining traditional and digital, for greater impact and reach.