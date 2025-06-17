Aleph consolidates APAC operations under single brand identity

New Delhi: Aleph, a global network working at the intersection of media, payments and education, has rebranded its Asia-Pacific entity MediaDonuts under the Aleph name. The move applies across eight markets, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.
The rebranding follows Aleph’s acquisition of Entravision’s digital advertising business in mid-2024, and marks the formal consolidation of its regional operations. While Aleph previously had a presence in APAC, its purchase of MediaDonuts significantly extended its footprint in the region.
According to the company, this transition is intended to integrate APAC more fully into its global operations and unify its offerings for clients and partners across the region. The change is also said to support the alignment of Aleph’s broader strategy and operational structure.
As part of the integration, Aleph says advertisers and digital platforms in APAC markets will now have access to its global network of media partners, as well as its tools for payments and digital education.
“Becoming one unique brand under Aleph represents a strategic outcome for our partners and clients, reflecting the significant potential that lies ahead under the broader umbrella of Aleph. With APAC’s emerging markets, Aleph enhances its competitive positioning in the region while we in turn bank on Aleph’s global scale. I am pleased to be part of this exciting new chapter,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing director of Aleph in APAC.
Gastón Taratuta, CEO and Founder of Aleph Group, added: “By fully consolidating our APAC operations under the Aleph brand, we are achieving a new level of strategic alignment between global digital media platforms and the region’s vast opportunities. This unified identity is a unified vision serving clients and partners. It underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and ensures that the unique demands and immense potential of APAC directly contribute to, and benefit from, our overall global leadership.”