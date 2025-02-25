AI search engine Perplexity launches its web browser Comet

New Delhi: Perplexity, a conversational AI search engine has launched its web browser Comet. With this move, the company aims to expand and enter the browser market.

Aravind Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, Perplexity, called it an “agentic browser” in a LinkedIn post announcing its launch. Comet is likely to incorporate advanced features with the help of Perplexity AI.

Srinivas has released the waitlist for the browser. “Perplexity will be launching Comet, a new agentic browser, very soon! This is a pretty serious engineering undertaking. Please join us to help build the future of Internet browsing with AIs doing deep research and tasks for us!” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Perplexity is currently valued at $9 billion. The company also launched Deep Research, an AI research tool.

Although Perplexity claims to have over 15 million monthly users, Apple’s Safari, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome pose as major competitors for the search engine.