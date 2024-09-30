Agilus Diagnostics onboards Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

Delhi: Agilus Diagnostics announced the appointment of actor Anil Kapoor as the company’s official brand ambassador. Following the launch of its new brand identity in 2023, this partnership will further strengthen Agilus’ positioning and enhance customer engagement across India.

Speaking on the association, Anand K, Managing Director and CEO of Agilus Diagnostics, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Anil Kapoor to the Agilus Diagnostics family. His dynamic and evergreen image aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic services that empower individuals to lead healthier lives. Agilus Diagnostics is more than just a provider of routine and preventive tests. While we lead in preventive care, what truly distinguishes us is our focus on specialized testing driven by advanced diagnostic technologies. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our brand’s journey, and we are confident that Anil Kapoor’s association will significantly enhance our brand visibility and customer engagement.”

Kapoor shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honoured to be associated with Agilus Diagnostics, a company playing a vital role in enhancing diagnostics and wellness across India. Agilus Diagnostics has been a trusted diagnostic partner for me and my family for many years, making this partnership even more special. Their commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate customer care sets them apart, helping millions of people in India and internationally prioritise their health. The upcoming campaign, ‘Khud ko test karte raho’ (Keep Testing Yourself), encourages people to take proactive control of their health—a message I deeply resonate with. Together, we will inspire more individuals to make regular health check-ups a priority, empowering them to care for their well-being and that of their families.”

Piyush Jain, Chief of Marketing and Digital at Agilus Diagnostics, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "This partnership is a perfect fit: a legacy actor joining forces with Agilus, a legacy brand in diagnostics with over 29 years of excellence, a network of 410+ labs, 4,000 customer touchpoints, and a presence in more than 1,000 cities. Anil Kapoor’s commitment to health and fitness perfectly aligns with our campaign tagline, ‘Khud ko test karte raho.’ We believe this association will greatly enhance brand recall and strengthen our brand value. We are excited to launch our 360° campaign and look forward to the positive impact it will have on customer engagement and outreach.”

A creative work of Double Barrel Communications, the Big Idea was based on the insight that everyone faces tests in their lives, and it is only through taking tests head-on that you emerge better and stronger.

“‘Khud ko test kartey raho’ will prove to be an enduring brand statement. It is an idea that can be progressively built on over the years," said Neelesh Phadnis, Founder, Double Barrel Communications