AFAA to host first edition of AFAA Brilliance Awards on October 28

New Delhi: Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) will be hosting its first AFAA Brilliance Awards that aims at recognising exceptional work across the top 10 advertised categories, nominated by advertising agencies and brands within the industry, in Asia, on October 28.

The categories include Automotive and Accessories; Banking, Insurance and Finance; Consumer Durables and Electronics; Food and Beverages; E-commerce and Online Services; Fashion and Personal Care; Pharma, Hygiene and Wellness; Real Estate and Furnishing; Telecom and Technology; and Travel, Tourism and Hospitality.

The jury consists of Ajay Kakar, Adani Group, India; Jae-Yul Sun, Team Leader of the Digital Content Team, KT Corp (Korea Telecom); Cindy Lin, Executive Co-Director of Sustainability and Corporate Communications Division, Fubon Financial Holdings, Taiwan and Aly Mustansir, Brand Consultant and Trainer, Pakistan.

The winners of the first edition of the AFAA Brilliance Awards will be presented their trophies at an online event on October 28.

Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), said, "The Brilliance Awards are for hard working advertising that truly builds great brands. The response to the inaugural edition has been very good. We received some 72 entries from across Asia for the ten categories that were selected as per highest advertising spends. These were judged by an elite Pan Asian jury of senior advertisers who have themselves contributed to building brands across geographies. The online presentation, a first of its kind for AFAA, should have an audience representative of this diverse continent."

The award ceremony will be held virtually across South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, India and Pakistan.