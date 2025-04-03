AdzPressway onboards Vasudha Kalia as Co-Founder

New Delhi: AdzPressway, a global MarTech company, has announced the elevation of Vasudha Kalia to Co-Founder.

Kalia has experience working in marketing, brand strategy and digital transformation. She has experience designing and executing marketing strategies for brand visibility and customer engagement.

Kalia said, "AdzPressway is at the forefront of redefining digital advertising and I am thrilled to take on this role as Co-Founder. Together, we will drive impactful strategies, unlock new growth avenues and deliver value-driven solutions for brands navigating the digital ecosystem."

Simran Khandelwal, Founder and CEO, AdzPressway, said, "Kalia’s leadership and strategic acumen make her an invaluable addition to AdzPressway’s growth journey. As we continue to scale, her expertise will be instrumental in shaping the company’s future, fostering innovation and driving long-term success for our partners."