Advertising legend Diwan Arun Nanda passes away

New Delhi: Diwan Arun Nanda, the founder of Rediffusion, passed away today, September 6, 2025, at the age of 76 in Mumbai.

His last rites are scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at 11 am at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad’s inaugural batch in 1966, where he earned the distinction of being the first gold medallist, began his career as one of the first management trainees at Hindustan Lever.

In 1973, alongside Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan, Nanda co-founded Rediffusion, which grew into one of India’s most influential independent advertising agencies.

Under Nanda’s leadership, Rediffusion produced campaigns that became part of India’s cultural fabric, including “Whenever you see colour, think of us” for Jenson & Nicholson, “Gimme Red” for Eveready, and the unforgettable Airtel tune composed by AR Rahman.

Nanda, who led Rediffusion for five decades, also served as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from 1983 to 1991 and held board positions at major organisations, including Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, and Yes Bank.

He was also the Chairman of Dentsu Young & Rubicam, an Asian joint venture. A two-time president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Nanda was honoured with its Lifetime Achievement Award in the early 2000s.

In July 2023, Nanda stepped down as Rediffusion’s chairman, citing health concerns and advancing age, passing the leadership to his protégé, Sandeep Goyal, who now serves as chairman and managing director.

Diwan Arun Nanda is survived by his family, though specific details were not disclosed. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian advertising, but his legacy endures through Rediffusion’s continued influence and the countless professionals he inspired.