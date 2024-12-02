Advertising Club Madras expands Student Chapter initiative across Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Continuing its mission to bridge the gap between academia and the advertising industry, Advertising Club Madras has launched student chapters in colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu.

The initiative has expanded to include MEPCO School of Management Studies, Sivakasi, and Dept. of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, alongside Trichy Government Arts College and Apollo Institute of Hospital Management and Allied Science.

This effort aims to equip students with real-world insights and skills through structured engagement with industry leaders. The recent sign-off with MEPCO School of Management Studies and Dept. of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, marked another milestone, with 159 students from MEPCO enrolling in the Advertising Club Madras Student Membership Program.

As part of the program, students participated in tailored workshops and sessions, including "What is PR?" by Ramkumar Singaram, Executive Committee Member (Co-founder and Director, Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd.) , "Ideas and Advertising" by Ravindran Solomon Executive Committee Member & (Founder & CEO, Soloverse) , and "Career Counselling "by Team Ad Club Madras—each designed to enhance their understanding of the advertising, media, and communication sectors.

Commenting on the initiative, S Balasubramanian, President of Advertising Club Madras, said:

_"Our Student Chapter program is a step toward connecting students with the vibrant world of advertising and media. By interacting with industry experts and participating in workshops, internships, and events, students gain invaluable leadership and management skills. This collaboration is not just about fostering talent but also about inspiring young minds to explore advertising as a rewarding career path."_

Surej Salim Kumar, Secretary, Advertising Club Madras, added, "The Student Chapter initiative has been envisioned to create meaningful connections between academia and the advertising industry. By encouraging students to participate in hands-on workshops and interactive sessions, we aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This program is not just an opportunity for students to learn but also a chance for the industry to spot and nurture fresh talent."_

Balamurugan, Senior Professor and Director, MEPCO School of Management Studies, remarked,

"At MEPCO, we believe in providing our students with platforms that enhance their exposure to real-world practices. This collaboration with Advertising Club Madras has been a wonderful initiative that connects our students with the advertising industry, opening doors to creative thinking, practical learning, and networking."

Nagarathinam, Professor & HoD, Dept. of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, shared: "Madurai Kamaraj University has always been at the forefront of bridging academia and industry. This partnership with Advertising Club Madras allows our students to gain unique perspectives, interact with seasoned professionals, and develop skills that are essential for success in advertising and communication."_

The Student Chapter program provides students with a range of initiatives, including: