‘Advertisers to be fully liable for accidents’: BMC’s draft policy for outdoor ads

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced the draft policy, "Draft Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements 2024," in response to the recent hoarding collapse in Mumbai that resulted in 17 deaths.

According to the policy, these guidelines shall be called, “Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements 2024.”

This policy covers outdoor and digital advertisements, including political ads, and implements strict regulations. It operates under The Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and related legislation.

The guidelines will be effective immediately upon issuance and remain in force for ten years or until the next policy update, whichever comes first.

The BMC is working on providing online services for permit grants and renewals.

The BMC invites all advertisers, stakeholders, and citizens to submit their suggestions and objections by August 26, 2024, at 5 pm.

Important guidelines:

Advertiser guidelines

The draft policy stipulates that advertisers will be fully liable for any accidents, including all legal and financial claims. It also proposes blacklisting advertisers for violations, which would ban them from new hoarding installations for a specified period or permanently. The policy mandates insurance coverage ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for potential damages caused by hoardings. The ad license fee will increase by 10% annually. Permits will now be renewed every three months, instead of the previous six-month interval. Advertisers must obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for illuminated or digital hoardings. Without this certificate, permits for such advertisements will not be granted or renewed. All pending proposals for new hoardings will be processed under the new policy guidelines.

Advertisement guidelines

The previous system of varying hoarding sizes for different zones lacked justification. The new policy allows advertisers to place hoardings of any size, as defined in the policy, throughout the BMC jurisdiction. The maximum size for billboards is 40ft x 40ft, and no hoardings are allowed above 100 feet in height from the ground. Hoardings cannot project onto footpaths, rights of way, roadways, or traffic islands. Existing structures will be systematically phased out once their authorised period expires. All digital, LED, LCD, and electronic hoardings must be switched off by 11 pm, and flickering advertisements are prohibited. New policies for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising are introduced and require all malls, multiplexes, shopping complexes, and commercial buildings to apply for digital LED advertising permits. Permission for display of commercial / social / political advertisements by means of Banners / Boards / Flags on pandals for religious festivals will be permitted considering the circular issues by BMC from time to time. No permission is required for display of illuminated / non illuminated Banners / Boards in the premises of B.M.C., Central Government, State Government, Semi-Government Authorities for display of their Names / Civic messages.

Further guidelines include steps to apply for permit, responsibilities of permit holder, transfer of ad permit, MCC guidelines, criteria for advertisements that don't need permission, and guidelines for advertising beyond business premises including vehicles, kiosks etc. The full list of guidelines can be found here.

Click Here to view: BMC Draft Policy Guidelines for Display of Outdoor Advertisements 2024