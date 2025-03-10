ad:tech and IAA unveil inaugural martech 'Honours Awards'

New Delhi: ad:tech New Delhi has unveiled the inaugural ad:tech Honours awards recognising professionals in marketing technology. The event was held on March 6 at the ad:tech New Delhi event at Yashobhoomi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter.

The awards focused on recognising professionals who have contributed to brand engagement, customer experience, and business growth through technology.

The categories for the ad:tech Honours include:

Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud

Data, Analytics and Intelligence

Social Media

Conversational Marketing

Retail Media/eCommerce

Influencer Marketing

AI Interventions in Marketing

Performance Marketing

Innovation

The list of winners for this year’s event includes:

Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud – [The Trade Desk]

Data Analytics and Intelligence – [Integral Ad Science, ARM Worldwide, Kantar]

Social Media– [Publicis, Digitas]

Conversational Marketing– [Gupshup]

Retail Media/eCommerce– [Publicis, Criteo India]

Influencer Marketing– [Social Beat - Samsonite]

AI Interventions in Marketing – [Tyroo]

Performance Marketing– [Publicis, The Trade Desk, ARM Worldwide, Trackier]

Innovation– [MindLink., Virus+ve]

Scaled Innovation– [Vition, Sinch]

“Technology is no longer just a tool—it is the driving force behind modern marketing success. These awards celebrate the visionaries shaping this future,” said Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director, ad:tech India. “We hope the ad:tech Honours will inspire even greater innovation and set new industry benchmarks in the years to come.”

Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member, CEO and Founder, The Salt Inc. Consulting, stated, “We always celebrate campaigns, the creative, the people; now we are taking a pause to celebrate the platforms and technologies that make it happen!”

Abhishek Karnani, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, added, “The IAA is committed to fostering conversations, advancing skills, and leveraging AI to empower the industry. We are proud to partner with ad:tech for the Honours Awards, celebrating innovation in advertising and marketing. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to our supporters, jury, and the dedicated efforts of the entire ad:tech team.”