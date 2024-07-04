Adrian Mendonza joins Rediffusion as senior national creative resource

Delhi: Adrian Mendonza has joined Rediffusion as a senior national creative resource. He will oversee creatives for the agency’s North India operations. He will be based in Delhi.



Mendonza was most recently lead Creative with RK Swamy BBDO on the Mercedes-Benz brand for five years, and will now work on the BMW India account. Earlier, he was National Creative Director with Dentsu Marcom. He has also worked extensively with Rediffusion, Mudra and Contract Advertising.



His over thirty years in the industry have been spent working on brands like Taj Group Of Hotels, Tata Motors, Phillips Audio and Lighting Systems, Colgate, Airtel, Hindustan Petroleum, Citibank, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, Daikin Air Conditioners, to name a few.

More recently he has been associated with Tata Trusts, Tata Power, TV News18, Raymond Apparel, FedEx, Honda Cars , Mumbai Police and Symphony Industrial Coolers.



Rediffusion Chairman, Sandeep Goyal, said, “Adrian is one of the best copywriters I have worked with - our association goes back almost 30 years now. He has the expertise of a master wordsmith. Plus strategic understanding that is deep and insightful. Adrian has worked at Rediffusion before. It is good to have him on the team again.”

Mendonza added, “Rediffusion is a powerhouse of great creative ideas. I am delighted to be back and look forward to some cutting edge work on our brands.”