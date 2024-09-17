Adobe Experience Cloud now has features for personalised and measurable AI content

Delhi: Adobe announced innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud dealing with AI-generated content and business impact.

Aimed at addressing the need to show return-on-investment, Adobe believes its features can match AI-generated content with customer preferences, while creating a feedback loop through actionable insights.

New offerings across Adobe Experience Cloud aim to enable teams to personalise, test and measure AI-generated content.

With Adobe Content Analytics, actionable insights will pinpoint specific content attributes that resonate most with target audiences, informing what teams create in the future. In Adobe Experience Manager, real-time experimentation capabilities on the web—a digital front door for many brands—will direct visitors towards AI-generated variants that are driving the best conversion. And with Adobe Journey Optimiser, brands can now instantly generate multiple variations of marketing content based on performance goals to automate testing and optimisation.

“Personalising customer experiences in today’s environment can require thousands of variations for different marketing channels and regions, a problem that has been alleviated with the support of generative AI,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice-president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights.”