Admatazz partners with Hyatt Centric Chandigarh to launch PVT LTD

New Delhi: Hyatt Centric Chandigarh has unveiled PVT LTD, an invitation-only speakeasy bar designed to provide a luxury experience for the city’s elite.

The brand strategy, visual identity, and all branding collateral for this exclusive destination were crafted by Admatazz, a creative and digital agency.

Hyatt Centric Chandigarh envisioned PVT LTD as more than just a bar—it is an elegant destination where sophistication meets secrecy.

To bring this vision to life, Hyatt Centric partnered with Admatazz, entrusting them with the complete branding and positioning of the speakeasy, from conceptualisation to execution.

The agency developed a visual identity, which included designing the logo, brand book, menu, takeaway bags, coasters, and promotional materials.

Additionally, Admatazz curated the speakeasy’s aesthetics to align with the hotel’s overall brand ethos.

“PVT LTD is our latest offering for the HNIs of Chandigarh, designed to be a sophisticated and exclusive retreat. We wanted a brand identity that reflects the elegance and mystery of a true speakeasy while maintaining the refined essence of Hyatt Centric. Admatazz proved to be the ideal partner in bringing this vision to life, capturing the spirit of exclusivity and luxury in every design element,” said Sohaib Kidwai, General Manager at Hyatt Centric Chandigarh.

Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Strategist at Admatazz, shared, “For the launch of PVT LTD, our focus was clear—we wanted to craft a speakeasy identity that exudes 1920s charm while integrating Hyatt’s signature sophistication. Our team worked extensively to conceptualise and execute a brand strategy that would resonate with the target audience of high-net-worth individuals.”